Grand jury indicts man accused of Avondale shooting

Jermaine Jackson is facing two counts of Felonious Assault charges after police say he shot a...
Jermaine Jackson is facing two counts of Felonious Assault charges after police say he shot a man, leaving him in serious condition, and shot at a woman on August 21, 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on several charges for allegedly shooting a man multiple times earlier this month.

The grand jury indicted Jermaine Jackson on charges including Attempt to Commit Murder with 3 year gun and repeat offender specifications, two counts of Felonious Assault with 3 year gun specifications, Discharging a Firearm on or near prohibited premises with 3 year gun specifications, and Having Weapons Under Disability with a one year gun specification.

Toledo Police say Jackson allegedly shot a 35-year-old man multiple times in the 1600 block of Avondale near Brown in the early morning hours of August 21. The victim was hospitalized and underwent life-saving surgery.

According to police, the victim’s girlfriend saw the shooting happen and identified Jackson through a photo array. Police say she was also shot at but was not injured. Court documents said the shooting started as a fight inside of a residence on Avondale.

A judge previously set his bond at $500,000 at no percent.

