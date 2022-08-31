Grand jury indicts man accused of Avondale shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on several charges for allegedly shooting a man multiple times earlier this month.

The grand jury indicted Jermaine Jackson on charges including Attempt to Commit Murder with 3 year gun and repeat offender specifications, two counts of Felonious Assault with 3 year gun specifications, Discharging a Firearm on or near prohibited premises with 3 year gun specifications, and Having Weapons Under Disability with a one year gun specification.

Toledo Police say Jackson allegedly shot a 35-year-old man multiple times in the 1600 block of Avondale near Brown in the early morning hours of August 21. The victim was hospitalized and underwent life-saving surgery.

According to police, the victim’s girlfriend saw the shooting happen and identified Jackson through a photo array. Police say she was also shot at but was not injured. Court documents said the shooting started as a fight inside of a residence on Avondale.

A judge previously set his bond at $500,000 at no percent.

