K-9 who escaped backyard found shot; had to be euthanized

K-9 Perro with the Lithonia Police Department had to be euthanized after he was found suffering...
K-9 Perro with the Lithonia Police Department had to be euthanized after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound.(Lithonia Police Department)
By Rachel Aragon, ORhonde Chapman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – A K-9 in Georgia who went missing from his backyard was later found shot and had to be euthanized.

K-9 Perro with the Lithonia Police Department disappeared Sunday afternoon after digging a hole in his handler’s backyard and climbing under the fence.

“He dug a hole in the yard and put a hole through the fence and got out,” J. Patterson, Perro’s handler, said.

The next day, following an expanded search, K-9 Perro was spotted. He was picked up by DeKalb County Animal Control and was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The bullet caused significant damage, and an emergency decision was made to put K-9 Perro down.

Patterson said this was the first time the dog escaped the backyard in the nearly four years he has been Perro’s handler.

The Lithonia Police Department is asking for privacy to grieve after Officer Perro’s death.

“At this time, we would ask for privacy for our K-9 handler Major Patterson and his family as they grieve not only for the loss of Major Patterson’s partner but a true friend and family member within his family,” the department said in a statement.

The police department did not provide details on any leads to find out who shot Perro.

