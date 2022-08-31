Birthday Club
Lucas County Commissioners award $100,000 in grants to community-based organizations

The Lucas County Commissioners is awarding a total of $100,000 in grants to local...
The Lucas County Commissioners is awarding a total of $100,000 in grants to local community-based organizations.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners is awarding a total of $100,000 in grants to local community-based organizations.

The Lucas County Commissioners announced on Tuesday, that 10 local organizations will receive $10,000 in funding for their efforts to serve the youth, families, and individuals impacted by the criminal justice system.

The grant is funded by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Through the MacArthur Foundation Safety + Justice Challenge, the foundation aims to address racial and ethnic disparities in the criminal justice system. In addition, the foundation works to reduce the local jail population.

To qualify for the funding programs must serve the following Toledo zip codes: 43604, 43607, 43608, and 43610. Organizations that work to improve the livelihood of Black, Indigenous, and people of color were prioritized.

The recipients of the grants are the following organizations:

· Toledo Lucas County Police Athletic League

· Junction Coalition

· Frederick Douglass Community Association

· JRM Mentoring

· The Program, Inc.

· Open Arms Transformation Living

· Pathway, Inc.

· Stand Up Man 2

· All in Academy

· Believe Center

