Mother of a 14-year-old girl killed by touching downed electrical line shares final moments

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - 14-year-old Elizabeth Jacobsen was set to start her freshman year at Monroe High School in just a few days.

Now her family is making plans to honor her memory after she was electrocuted and killed by touching a downed power line.

Elizabeth’s mother, Marthajean Hunter shared what happened Monday night.

“My daughter thought that it was a twig on the ground and went to go pick it up and 13,800 volts went through her body. It was a wire no smaller than a charger cord,” said Hunter.

Monroe police and fire were called to the scene, and Elizabeth was still touching the wire. Rescue workers could not help her until the power was disconnected, but it was too late.

“I was on the phone with 911 not knowing I watched her take her last breath which was not easy. I just wanted to rip that wire off of her,” said the girl’s mom.

Hunter said she feels numb.

“Her pop is still sitting by the couch. She made a baked potato and some of it is still sitting on my dining room table. I don’t know what to do.”

Her mom said Elizabeth wanted to be a police officer and was a very giving girl, so much so that Elizabeth will be donating some of her organs. Hunter said life will never be the same for her family.

“It’s not fair. She was a very bright, happy-go-lucky child.”

Katie Nice and Shawn Polak were Elizabeth’s middle school teachers. They said they had a tight bond with her and she was truly one-of-a-kind.

“We got a new student last year who really had a hard time emotionally and she made sure he became part of the group, and that sticks with me, him one day saying he’s never had friends before, but Elizabeth is who really fostered that,” said Polak

For Polak and Nice, Elizabeth’s perseverance and authenticity will live on in their memories as her legacy.

“I was fortunate to know her. I will always have a place in my heart for her,” said Polak.

“I don’t think any other student could replace her,” said Nice.

When speaking with 13abc, Hunter clutched one of the last things her daughter touched: Elizabeth’s beloved Sofia the First blanket.

“I’m wishing this was just a very horrific nightmare, but I know it’s not.”

DTE Energy is covering the costs of Elizabeth’s funeral, but the family does have a gofundme set up for anyone wanting to donate. The money will cover expenses while the family grieves.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.