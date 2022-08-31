Birthday Club
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with cake giveaway

On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the...
On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.(SPM Communications)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America.

On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.

Nothing Bundt Cakes says it is also holding an online contest where one lucky fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. In addition to the winner, 25 runners-up will receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

According to Nothing Bundt Cakes, fans can enter the contest by submitting a photo from their favorite birthday memory, describing what you enjoyed about it and also sharing what winning the birthday party contest would mean to them.

Click here to enter and to see the contest rules. Entries will be accepted Sept. 1-25 and the winners will be announced on the contest website in October.

“At Nothing Bundt Cakes, bringing joy is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “Our bakery-wide 25th birthday Confetti Bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years.”

To find a bakery location near you, click here.

