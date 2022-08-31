ODNR: EHD in deer confirmed in multiple Ohio counties

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural resources has received several confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in deer in multiple Ohio counties.

ODNR says it is seeking help with reporting dead or sick deer to help track the potential disease outbreak. If you observe a deer that is behaving abnormally, you can contact ODNR directly by phone or you can report it online.

The following is some general information about EHD, according to ODNR:

Does not affect humans nor does it impact the safety of consumed venison.

Caused by the bite of an infected midge (a type of fly) and once there has been a hard freeze, these insects die off for the winter, eliminating new cases of EHD.

One of the most common diseases of white-tailed deer in the United States.

Outbreaks often associated with drought.

Can result in high deer mortality in some areas but populations usually bounce back within a few years.

Midwestern deer populations have developed little resistance to EHD and are likely to die within three days following the onset of symptoms.

Carcasses are often recovered near water.

There is currently no treatment for EHD in wild populations.

Click here to learn more about EHD and call ODNR with any questions or concerns at 1-800-945-3543.

