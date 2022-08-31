TPD: one person shot at local gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot at the BP gas station located at the intersection of N. Reynolds and Hill Avenue, Tuesday.

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call around 8:45 p.m.

According to TPD, the victim was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital. His age and condition are unknown at this time.

Officers said there were three people total in the vehicle during the time of the shooting.

The gas station remains taped off, as TPD continues to investigate the scene. This is a breaking story, check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.