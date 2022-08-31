Birthday Club
TPD: one person shot at local gas station

One person shot at the BP Gas Station on N. Reynolds and Hill Ave, Tuesday.
One person shot at the BP Gas Station on N. Reynolds and Hill Ave, Tuesday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot at the BP gas station located at the intersection of N. Reynolds and Hill Avenue, Tuesday.

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call around 8:45 p.m.

According to TPD, the victim was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital. His age and condition are unknown at this time.

Officers said there were three people total in the vehicle during the time of the shooting.

The gas station remains taped off, as TPD continues to investigate the scene. This is a breaking story, check back later for updates.

