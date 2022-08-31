Parking Information for Football Home Opener on Sept. 1

TOLEDO, Ohio - With the University of Toledo football hosting LIU in the home opener on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:00 p.m., the University would like to provide the following parking information for students, faculty and staff, and to fans attending the game that evening. Most campus lots will remain open during the day on Thursday, with some exceptions. Campus parking regulations for lots near the Glass Bowl on Sept. 1 will be as follows:

Parking Area 9 - Closed at Midnight, Wednesday, Aug. 31 Closed at midnight on Wednesday. ALL VEHICLES must be removed by 3:00 a.m. Thursday. Towing will begin at 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. Only football fans with an Area 9 parking pass will be admitted into Area 9 after 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Parking Area 10 - Closed at 6:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 Closed at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday. ALL VEHICLES without an Area 10 pass must be removed by 6:00 a.m. Thursday. Only fans with an Area 10 parking pass will be admitted into Area 10 after 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Parking Areas 3, 4, 5, 6, 18 - Closed at Noon, Thursday, Sept. 1 Closed at noon Thursday. ALL VEHICLES without a parking pass for these areas must be removed by noon Thursday. Only fans with parking passes for these areas will be admitted into these lots after noon on Thursday.

All other lots will be open to students, faculty and staff throughout the day and to fans attending the game that evening. For more information, click this Parking Link for Game Day parking information or call 419-530-GOLD (4653). Tickets to the game can be ordered online at //UTRockets.com/tix, by phone at 419-530-GOLD (4653) or at the Rocket Ticket Office in Savage Arena. Parking Map