Toledo man shot while working on car

TPD
TPD
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said.

It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was shot and taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle for a gunshot wound. Police described his injury as non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

