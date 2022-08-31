Birthday Club
Toledo Mud Hens announce 2023 season schedule

Opening Day for the Mud Hens will be on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Opening Day for the Mud Hens will be on Friday, March 31, 2023.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The schedule for the Toledo Mud Hens’ 2023 baseball season has been released.

Opening Day for the Mud Hens will be on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The Mud Hens say to mark your calendars for the home opener on April 11 as it has been a standing room only sellout every year.

The following are some notable home games for the season, according to the Mud Hens:

  • April 11-16 - Louisville (Cincinnati Reds affiliate)
  • July 4-9 - Louisville (Cincinnati Red affiliate)
  • Aug. 8-13 - Columbus (Cleveland Guardians affiliate)
  • Aug. 29-Sept. 3 - Iowa (Chicago Cubs affiliate)
  • Sept. 12-17 - Columbus (Cleveland Guardians affiliate)

The 2023 season is slated slated to finish on Sept. 17, 2023.

Although the 2023 season is still months away, the Mud Hens say the current 2022 season still has 12 home games left, which includes two doubleheaders, and tickets can still be bought.

To purchase tickets for the remaining 2022 home games, click here.

You can view the full 2023 season schedule below:

