Woman dies weeks after blunt force head injuries, death ruled homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was killed after suffering blunt force injuries to her head, officials said, ruling her death a homicide.

According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, 56-year-old Betty Shiffler died at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Monday. The coroner’s office said she died from blood clots to both lungs related to immobility that stemmed from Blunt Force Head injuries she sustained on August 12.

The coroner’s office ruled her death a homicide. The circumstances surrounding her injuries from earlier in the month are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.