Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Woman dies weeks after blunt force head injuries, death ruled homicide

(KCTV5 News)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was killed after suffering blunt force injuries to her head, officials said, ruling her death a homicide.

According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, 56-year-old Betty Shiffler died at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Monday. The coroner’s office said she died from blood clots to both lungs related to immobility that stemmed from Blunt Force Head injuries she sustained on August 12.

The coroner’s office ruled her death a homicide. The circumstances surrounding her injuries from earlier in the month are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
One person shot in the 4100 block of Douglas Road
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her Freshman year at Monroe High School.
Mother of a 14-year-old girl killed by touching downed electrical line shares final moments
Police say Andres Pecina is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole.
Toledo man accused of fatally strangling woman
MGN
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance

Latest News

One Toledo woman shares her overdose survival story
International Overdose Awareness Day
8/31/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/31/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been blocked in May from taking immediate effect, makes...
Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative
Podcaster ruled ineligible in race for Ohio elections chief