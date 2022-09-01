Birthday Club
9/1: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Warming through Saturday; isolated showers for Labor Day
Slow warming back to the 90s by Saturday, with low rain chances heading into Labor Day. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
From the golf course to the fairgrounds, it’s a great afternoon out there -- if not a little on the warm side in the mid-80s. We’ll ramp up to the low-90s (feeling like 95F) Saturday, then low rain chances work their way back into the mix for Labor Day. Those early September average highs in the low-80s will be hard to come by -- back near 90F by this time next week.

