9/1: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

From the golf course to the fairgrounds, it’s a great afternoon out there -- if not a little on the warm side in the mid-80s. We’ll ramp up to the low-90s (feeling like 95F) Saturday, then low rain chances work their way back into the mix for Labor Day. Those early September average highs in the low-80s will be hard to come by -- back near 90F by this time next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.