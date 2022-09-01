Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

9/1/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Tracking some heat in the forecast
9/1/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness, mid 60s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, highs in the mid to upper 80s. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, highs near 90. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, chance of a few PM storms, highs in the mid 80s. MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot at the BP Gas Station on N. Reynolds and Hill Ave, Tuesday.
TPD: man shot multiple times at local gas station
Bryan Coutcher was arrested after police say he hit Betty Shiffler in the head with a crowbar....
Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her Freshman year at Monroe High School.
Mother of a 14-year-old girl killed by touching downed electrical line shares final moments
Police say Andres Pecina is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole.
Toledo man accused of fatally strangling woman

Latest News

Slow warming back to the 90s by Saturday, with low rain chances heading into Labor Day. Dan...
9/1: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
Slow warming back to the 90s by Saturday, with low rain chances heading into Labor Day. Dan...
9/1: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Sunny Week and Turning Hot
September 1st Weather Forecast
September 1st Weather Forecast
September 1st Weather Forecast