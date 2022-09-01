9/1/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Tracking some heat in the forecast
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness, mid 60s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, highs in the mid to upper 80s. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, highs near 90. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, chance of a few PM storms, highs in the mid 80s. MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 80s.
