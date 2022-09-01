Boxing Champion Albert “Prince” Bell returns home for title match

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Boxing champion Albert Prince Bell is jabbing and punching his way to the top of the boxing world and Saturday, he will return home to fight for the World Boxing Organization-NABO Super Featherweight Title.

For Bell, there’s no better location than downtown at the Huntington Center.

“We are trying to do this thing homegrown, out of the Mud, so it’s no place to do it than right here in the mud,” Bell said.

As a Toledo native, Bell is proud to make this moment memorable for the city’s youth, as several disadvantaged children will be able to watch the fight for free.

“You know I just feel like it’s always important to give back in everything you do. Some kids might be less fortunate that still look up to me or just want to be part of something beautiful, so if I could have a part in that then why not,” Bell said.

The champion is certainly homegrown as he’s a proud graduate of Toledo Public Schools.

“... Roger High School but I’m a product of Libby Cowboys,” Bell said.

While Bell has been training in Vegas, he still spends the majority of his time at Central City Boxing at Savage Park.

Bell said the boxing gym is his roots, the very place where he learned to bob and weave, counterpunch, and go toe to toe.

“It’s home I’ve been here since I was a little boy. I’m right from this neighborhood. I had all my childhood memories right here outside of this park,” Bell said.

Ahead of his fight, Bell has been enjoying the Glass City. In fact, he threw out the first pitch for the Mud Hens.

The boxer said he is excited to be a part of the great events that are occurring in his hometown.

Bell’s hope is that his success and visibility in the city will remind the youth to always pursue their dreams.

“You don’t have to be the smartest or academically inclined person. You just have to apply yourself, be disciplined, and believe in your dream, so you can make it happen no matter your circumstance,” Bell said

Tickets for the fight are still available for purchase at Ticketmaster and the fight will be streamed on FiteTV.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.