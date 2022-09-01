Birthday Club
Bryan Theatre to host “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with themed bar crawl

According to the Bryan Theatre, customers are encouraged to attend the movie dressed in costumes of their favorite characters from the movie.(WIBW)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bryan Theatre announced Thursday that it will be showing “Rocky Horror Picture Show” alongside a themed bar crawl at the end of September.

The Bryan Theatre says there are still general admission tickets available to see the 10 p.m. showing of the 1975 cult-classic on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. This event is intended for mature audiences only.

According to the Bryan Theatre, customers are encouraged to attend the movie dressed in costumes of their favorite characters from the movie. A limited number of prop bags will be sold to customers so they can play along with the movie. The prop bag includes a bell, newspaper, squirt gun, playing card, party hat and noisemaker, confetti and a flashlight.

Before the movie begins, the Williams County Community Theater will teach the attendees the Time Warp dance and will also host the Virgin Games.

Vanessa Garcia, the Events Coordinator at the Bryan Theatre, worked with local restaurants and bars in downtown Bryan to also schedule a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” themed bar crawl which will take place before each showing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Participation in the bar crawl is optional.

The Bryan Theatre says five local businesses will be participating and they each will offer a special themed drink for the night.

The themed drinks and locations include:

  • Father John’s: “Damn It Janet”
  • Jackie Blue: “The Riff Raff”
  • Mike’s Place: “Time Warp”
  • Club Bentley: “Eddie’s Teddy”
  • Kora Wine & Brew House: “The Rocky Horror”

