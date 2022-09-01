CDC: Nearly 100 sick in E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s lettuce

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the E. Coli outbreak has expanded with nearly 100 cases, with New York and Kentucky listed as two new states.

As of Thursday Sept. 1,, the CDC has confirmed a total of 97 cases with the majority of them identified in Michigan and Ohio residents. No deaths or recalls have been reported and the CDC’s investigation remains active.

The CDC said that no specific food has been confirmed as the source, however, the agency said it may be linked to lettuce on sandwiches sold at Wendy’s restaurants. Investigators are working to confirm whether the romaine lettuce is in fact the source, and if the lettuce used in Wendy’s sandwiches has been sold elsewhere.

Wendy’s in those specified states has removed romaine lettuce from its sandwiches as a precaution. The restaurant notes that Wendy’s uses a different type of romaine lettuce for salads. During this time the CDC is not advising people to avoid dining at Wendy’s or to stop eating romaine lettuce.

Severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, often bloody, and vomiting are among the most common symptoms for people infected with E. Coli. Symptoms often start within three to four days after swallowing the bacteria. Often, people who don’t receive treatment recover in five to seven days.

For anyone who experiences the following severe E. coli symptoms, please call your healthcare provider immediately:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

Vomiting to the point you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration such as little urination, dry mouth, and throat, and dizziness when standing

If you experience any symptoms please do the following:

keep a written record of what you ate in the week prior to becoming ill

report your illness to you local or state health department

answer questions public health officials ask regarding your illness

