Dine in the 419: Hammer’s Grill

By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -When Buzia’s on Laskey closed about six years ago, the owners of Hammer’s Towing next door decided they needed some place to eat. So, they bought the place and opened Hammer’s Grill. Today, we’re putting the hammer down and trying out a deep-fried breakfast burrito.

“Everything we have in this building, we try to do local,” said Shawna Wielinski, General Manager of Hammer’s Grill. “We do Tank’s Meats, Al Peake. We do Moser Farm fresh eggs. We try to do the local thing.”

The menu items all have trucker terminology, including The Rotator, The Equilizer, and The Payload.

“It’s a deep-fried burrito. Potatoes, eggs, and meat,” explains Terry DesAutels, cook at Hammer’s Grill. “All of our menu items are based off a trucking standard, and the payload, you’ll see it when it comes out. It’s huge. It’s covered in gravy, cheese, and onion.” Hammer’s Grill is located on Laskey between Bennett and Detroit. For more info, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HammersGrillLLC/

