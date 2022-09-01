Birthday Club
Hancock Public Health to hold walk-in COVID-19 clinics

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Hancock Public Health announced Thursday it will be holding walk-in COVID-19 clinics.

According to HPH, the clinics will be held on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for individuals over the age of 12. The clinics will take place at Hancock Public Health located at 2225 Keith Parkway in Findlay.

HPH says the Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax monovalent vaccines are currently available for primary series only. The primary series is identified as the initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The original monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, aren’t authorized for use as a booster in people ages 12 and older. HPH says instead, a new bivalent vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster, has been created to fight Omicron and other variants of the virus.

According to HPH, once the CDC endorses the recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for the bivalent booster, the Ohio Department of Health will authorize use of the booster.

HPH anticipates its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster will be received the week of Sept. 19 and HPH will then notify the public once the booster becomes available.

According to HPH, pediatric vaccines for children ages six months to 11 years are available by appointment only. There are still booster doses available for eligible children.

To schedule an appointment or ask about COVID-19 vaccination options, call the HPH nursing department at 419-424-7441.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

