3 in custody after barricade situation in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three male suspects are in police custody after a barricade situation in Toledo.

Police negotiators and SWAT were called out to Riverside Ct Thursday afternoon for a barricade Toledo Police said was related to a possible shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.

Summit Street from Galena to Chicago Streets were blocked off during the incident.

The scene began to clear around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. We’re waiting on additional details from police. This is a developing story -- check back for updates as they become available.

