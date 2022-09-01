Birthday Club
3 in custody after barricade situation in Toledo

Negotiators were called in for a barricade situation
Negotiators were called in for a barricade situation(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three male suspects are in police custody after a barricade situation in Toledo.

Police negotiators and SWAT were called out to Riverside Ct Thursday afternoon for a barricade Toledo Police said was related to a possible shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.

Summit Street from Galena to Chicago Streets were blocked off during the incident.

The scene began to clear around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. We’re waiting on additional details from police. This is a developing story -- check back for updates as they become available.

