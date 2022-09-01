‘I don’t have kids, I have Artemis’ Sylvania native contributes to Moon mission

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The countdown is on, again, for a new chapter in space exploration. The unmanned Artemis 1 rocket is set to take off from Kennedy Space Center Saturday after Monday’s launch was scrubbed because of engine issues.

The launch aims to pave the way for humans to go back to the Moon and eventually to Mars. There’s a Toledo area tie to the Artemis 1 mission.

Kristen Bury is a project manager at NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

“I love my job. I love to talk about it with anyone who will listen, including strangers,” Bury said.

Bury’s job is focused on the Artemis 1 Service Module.

“That module provides all the utilities the astronauts need for the mission like power, the propulsion, oxygen and the water,” Bury said.

Kristen was inspired as a young girl by a book her father had as a child. It was a book of planets and rockets and it helped launch Kristen’s love of space.

“I loved looking at the pictures in that book before I could read. I’ve always been fascinated with the stars. I always looked up,” Bury said. “I loved the idea of exploration I wanted to be an astronaut until I flew for the first time and learned it was not for me. I just like helping astronauts get to space.”

She graduated at the top of her class at both Sylvania Southview and The University of Toledo.

“I got lots of encouragement from my parents,” Bury said. “I went to space camps twice, engineering camp. All my teachers were so supportive. Especially my math and science teachers at Southview. A lot of people made a big difference in my life.”

She began working for NASA in college through a co-op program and went full time after graduation. After working on this project for her entire career, it was emotional when she saw Artemis 1 in Florida.

“I was like eight miles from the launch pad and I could see the vehicle out and I started to cry. It was emotional to see. Later that day I got to see it up close. It was very humbling and hard to describe,” Bury said.

The little girl who aimed for the stars growing up in Sylvania is helping to get us back to the Moon.

“I’ve worked on it for 15 years, and I’ve never had anything go to space,” Bury said. “This is my first vehicle in space. I don’t have kids, I have Artemis!”

She can’t wait for lift off. So when you see Artemis I blast off, remember someone from our corner of the world helped make it possible.

“It’s like this weird blend of nerves, excitement, happiness,” Bury said. “It’s pure, unmitigated joy.”

It’s been said the road to the Moon goes right through Ohio because so many Ohioans have been involved in the space program. Bury follows in the footsteps of other Ohioans like Neil Armstrong, John Glenn, and northwest Ohio’s own Tom Henricks and Gene Kranz. Kranz was the Flight Director on the historic Apollo 11 mission, which put the first human, Armstrong, on the moon.

Again, NASA’s next moonshot is set for “take two” this Saturday.

