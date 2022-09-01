Birthday Club
The Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio announces partnership with Toledo Lucas County Public Library

The faith-based social service agency will have outreach tables and employees at the Sanger branch on the first Tuesday of every month as well as outreach opportunities at the Oregon branch on the third Tuesday of every month, beginning September 6. (Source: ToledoLibrary.org)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio announced a new partnership with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library System, Thursday.

The faith-based social service agency will have outreach tables and employees at the Sanger branch on the first Tuesday of every month as well as outreach opportunities at the Oregon branch on the third Tuesday of every month, beginning September 6.

In addition, the library’s mobile service department has added The Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio to its Bookmobile schedule beginning September 6.

The Bookmobile will be located at the LSS offices, 2149 Collingwood Blvd., from 1:15 to 2 p.m. every other Tuesday for the remainder of the year.

For a complete schedule visit The Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio’s website.

The Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio assists communities within 24 county areas spanning northwestern Ohio and southeastern Michigan. The organization operates two food pantries and provides various services including mental health and financial coaching.

