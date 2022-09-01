Birthday Club
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van to visit area locations

the mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and delivers 3D mammograms to woman 40 years of age and older.(wtvg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van is scheduled to to make visits to different locations throughout the region in September.

Mercy Health says the mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and delivers 3D mammograms to woman 40 years of age and older. It’s equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, which will allow the patient to control the compression once they are in position.

According to Mercy Health, the van will offer safe and easy screenings in locations throughout 21 counties in northwest Ohio.

The following are the dates and locations of the van’s scheduled stops:

  • Thursday, Sept. 1
    • Starbright Primary Care
    • 28555 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg, OH 43551
  • Friday, Sept. 2
    • Tiffin Community Health Center
    • 1344 Seneca Ave., Tiffin, OH 44883
  • Tuesday, Sept. 6
    • Mercy Health – Perrysburg Primary Care & Walk-in
    • 1103 Village Square, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551
  • Wednesday, Sept. 7
    • Mercy Health - Point Shoreland Family Medicine
    • 2755 Shoreland Ave., Toledo, OH 43611
  • Thursday, Sept. 8
    • Mercy Health - Swanton Primary Care
    • 22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, OH 43558
  • Friday, Sept. 9
    • Mercy Health - Jefferson Family Medicine
    • 2200 Jefferson Ave., Toledo, OH 43604
  • Saturday, Sept. 10
    • Unity Health & Resource Fair
    • 1201 South Byrne Road, Toledo, Ohio 43614
  • Tuesday, Sept. 13
    • Mercy Health - Oregon Clinic/Bay Meadows Family Medicine,
    • 3851 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH 43616
  • Wednesday, Sept. 14
    • Old West End Community Health Center.
    • 2244 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH 43520
  • Friday, Sept. 16
    • Mercy Health - Waterville Primary Care
    • 1222 Pray Blvd., Waterville, OH 43566
  • Tuesday, Sept. 20
    • Bryan Community Health Center
    • 228 South Main St., Bryan, OH 43506
  • Wednesday, Sept. 21
    • Mercy Health – Franklin Family Medicine
    • 2213 Franklin Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43620
  • Wednesday, Sept. 22
    • Starbright Primary Care
    • 28555 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg, OH 43551
  • Sunday, Sept. 25
    • Komen Race for the Cure
    • North Saint Clair Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604

Screenings at the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit are by appointment only. To schedule your appointment, call 833-MAMM-VAN. You and your physician will receive a copy of the results.

Mercy Health says for the best insurance coverage, be sure to verify if Mercy Health–St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured, there will be financial need-based assistance programs available to help. Call 419-696-5839 for more information.

Talk to your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram.

