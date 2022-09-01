Project iAm to hold benefit for family of Corey Coley Jr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Project iAm is holding a benefit for the family of Corey Coley Jr. on Thursday.

The benefit will take place on Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ye Olde Cock n Bull.

Project iAm says the benefit will include music, a silent auction and raffles, all supporting Coley’s father, Corey “Big C” Coley. The funds raised will go towards paying for funeral expenses for Corey Coley Jr. who lost his life after a shooting at Weiler Homes on Aug. 26.

According to Project iAm, Ye Olde Cock n Bull will be matching dollar for dollar every donation that is brought in on Thursday.

If you would like to donate but are unable to attend the benefit, you can donate directly to Big C through Venmo at @Distant-Cousinz or through CashApp at $BigCColey.

