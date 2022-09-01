Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Project iAm to hold benefit for family of Corey Coley Jr.

The benefit will take place on Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ye Olde Cock n Bull.
The benefit will take place on Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ye Olde Cock n Bull.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Project iAm is holding a benefit for the family of Corey Coley Jr. on Thursday.

The benefit will take place on Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ye Olde Cock n Bull.

Project iAm says the benefit will include music, a silent auction and raffles, all supporting Coley’s father, Corey “Big C” Coley. The funds raised will go towards paying for funeral expenses for Corey Coley Jr. who lost his life after a shooting at Weiler Homes on Aug. 26.

According to Project iAm, Ye Olde Cock n Bull will be matching dollar for dollar every donation that is brought in on Thursday.

If you would like to donate but are unable to attend the benefit, you can donate directly to Big C through Venmo at @Distant-Cousinz or through CashApp at $BigCColey.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot at the BP Gas Station on N. Reynolds and Hill Ave, Tuesday.
TPD: man shot multiple times at local gas station
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her Freshman year at Monroe High School.
Mother of a 14-year-old girl killed by touching downed electrical line shares final moments
Police say Andres Pecina is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole.
Toledo man accused of fatally strangling woman
Bryan Coutcher was arrested after police say he hit Betty Shiffler in the head with a crowbar....
Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack

Latest News

Slow warming back to the 90s by Saturday, with low rain chances heading into Labor Day. Dan...
9/1: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
The mother turned off the R.V. to take care of one of her children and when she turned the R.V....
Family safe after R.V. fire in Dundee
According to HPH, the clinics will be held on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and...
Hancock Public Health to hold walk-in COVID-19 clinics
Summers In NW Ohio Getting More Humid And Rainy
Summers In NW Ohio Getting More Humid And Rainy