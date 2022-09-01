September 1st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and nice today with highs in the middle 80s. There is a slim (10% chance) of an isolated shower near the turnpike this evening as a lake-boundary develops. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle to upper 80s. Saturday is expected to be around 90. Sunday and Monday will bring a slim chance of a shower with highs in the middle 80s. Highs return to the upper 80s to low 90s starting on Wednesday of next week.

