September 1st Weather Forecast

Calm & Sunny Week, But More Heat Builds...
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and nice today with highs in the middle 80s. There is a slim (10% chance) of an isolated shower near the turnpike this evening as a lake-boundary develops. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle to upper 80s. Saturday is expected to be around 90. Sunday and Monday will bring a slim chance of a shower with highs in the middle 80s. Highs return to the upper 80s to low 90s starting on Wednesday of next week.

