Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TLCPL to celebrate Welcoming Week

TLCPL says Welcoming Week celebrates Toledo’s certification as a welcoming place for all.
TLCPL says Welcoming Week celebrates Toledo’s certification as a welcoming place for all.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will be celebrating Welcoming Week this September.

TLCPL says Welcoming Week celebrates Toledo’s certification as a welcoming place for all. To celebrate, the Toledo Library has a week-long lineup of programs and activities to showcase the cultures of our community and the contributions they have made.

TLCPL will kickoff Welcoming Week with a party on Main Library’s North Lawn that will feature immigrant owned restaurants and entertainment.

The following is the schedule of events for Welcoming Week:

  • Welcoming Week Kickoff Party
    • Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Main Library North Lawn
    • Enjoy food, entertainment and fun while recognizing immigrant contributions to our communities and celebrate the recent City of Toledo welcoming certification.
  • Creative Pakistan
    • Main Library Gallery
    • Now through Sept. 16
    • Artifacts, handicrafts and more creations will be on display to promote the culture and history of Pakistan that’s dated back to 5000 B.C. This display brings international arts to Toledo to create awareness, harmony and tolerance between the communities promoting peace and friendship.
  • 45,000 Quilt
    • On display now through Sept. 30
    • Pieces of the quilt will be viewable at these locations: Mott, South, Sylvania, Locke, Holland, and Washington.
    • Visit each branch to view the full quilt. The large display social justice movement brings attention to the number of individuals detained daily by ICE in 2019.
  • Women of Toledo #HerStory Immigrant Heritage Exhibit
    • Sept. 7 through 18
    • Main Library Welcoming Corner
    • View portraits of local immigrants by J. Bak Studios. The exhibit shows appreciation and raises awareness for the vital role that immigrants, refugees and diverse populations play in building a strong and successful community and nation.
  • Verona Quartet performance
    • Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
    • Main Library Atrium
    • Celebrate Welcoming Week with a free performance by the award-winning Verona Quartet of Oberlin College and Conservatory.
  • Better Toledo Allyship
    • Sept. 15 at 3 p.m.
    • Main Library
    • Explore what it means to be an ally at work and in the community. Walk away with the tools to better recognize your personal role and responsibility in allyship.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot at the BP Gas Station on N. Reynolds and Hill Ave, Tuesday.
TPD: man shot multiple times at local gas station
Bryan Coutcher was arrested after police say he hit Betty Shiffler in the head with a crowbar....
Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her Freshman year at Monroe High School.
Mother of a 14-year-old girl killed by touching downed electrical line shares final moments
Police say Andres Pecina is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole.
Toledo man accused of fatally strangling woman

Latest News

The faith-based social service agency will have outreach tables and employees at the Sanger...
The Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio announces partnership with Toledo Lucas County Public Library
the mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and delivers 3D mammograms to...
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van to visit area locations
According to the Bryan Theatre, customers are encouraged to attend the movie dressed in...
Bryan Theatre to host “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with themed bar crawl
Negotiators were called in for a barricade situation
3 in custody after barricade situation in Toledo