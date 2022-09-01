TLCPL to celebrate Welcoming Week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will be celebrating Welcoming Week this September.

TLCPL says Welcoming Week celebrates Toledo’s certification as a welcoming place for all. To celebrate, the Toledo Library has a week-long lineup of programs and activities to showcase the cultures of our community and the contributions they have made.

TLCPL will kickoff Welcoming Week with a party on Main Library’s North Lawn that will feature immigrant owned restaurants and entertainment.

The following is the schedule of events for Welcoming Week:

Welcoming Week Kickoff Party Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Main Library North Lawn Enjoy food, entertainment and fun while recognizing immigrant contributions to our communities and celebrate the recent City of Toledo welcoming certification.

Creative Pakistan Main Library Gallery Now through Sept. 16 Artifacts, handicrafts and more creations will be on display to promote the culture and history of Pakistan that’s dated back to 5000 B.C. This display brings international arts to Toledo to create awareness, harmony and tolerance between the communities promoting peace and friendship.

45,000 Quilt On display now through Sept. 30 Pieces of the quilt will be viewable at these locations: Mott, South, Sylvania, Locke, Holland, and Washington. Visit each branch to view the full quilt. The large display social justice movement brings attention to the number of individuals detained daily by ICE in 2019.

Women of Toledo #HerStory Immigrant Heritage Exhibit Sept. 7 through 18 Main Library Welcoming Corner View portraits of local immigrants by J. Bak Studios. The exhibit shows appreciation and raises awareness for the vital role that immigrants, refugees and diverse populations play in building a strong and successful community and nation.

Verona Quartet performance Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. Main Library Atrium Celebrate Welcoming Week with a free performance by the award-winning Verona Quartet of Oberlin College and Conservatory.

Better Toledo Allyship Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. Main Library Explore what it means to be an ally at work and in the community. Walk away with the tools to better recognize your personal role and responsibility in allyship.



