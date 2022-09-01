Traffic, gas prices top Labor Day travelers’ concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gas prices are much higher than they were a year ago.

In Ohio alone, the average wasn’t even at $3 a gallon. Despite this, AAA says this holiday weekend the number of Americans heading out of town, specifically on the roads, is expected to climb close to pre-pandemic levels.

13abc spoke to some travelers and they say they are most worried about traffic and gas prices. AAA said Friday afternoon is expected to be the worst time to travel.

AAA representatives suggested the following tips to ensure your trip goes as smooth as possible: Leaving either early Friday or Saturday morning, or leaving after rush hour on Friday; go to a gas station where you can save money with either a membership or reward points; and make sure you have an emergency road kit with items such as water, blankets and a phone charger.

Some people took to the roads on Thursday afternoon to beat Friday’s traffic rush.

“It’s better to go today for traffic. We’re taking all the supplies that we need for the party because there are about 150 people,” said travelers Barb and Nicklaus Hinz.

Traveler Julie Warbler said “It’s been smooth because it’s a good time, but there’s a lot of construction. A lot of lanes are shut down.”

One couple was heading to Massachusetts, which is a 14-hour drive.

“The wedding is Saturday and since we have an extra day for traveling because we’re bringing the wedding wine. We didn’t want to drive 14 hours through so we’re driving 8 hours now and 6 hours later. Cheaper than flying and taking the chance and not getting on the flight,” said traveler Colleen Hughes.

The high gas prices were also on many travelers’ minds, but they say it’s something they’ve gotten used to.

“Gas prices aren’t good, but it’s what you’ve got to pay. That’s just the way it is,” said traveler Dave Preston.

“They’re still too high in my opinion. I don’t think we should settle for them as high as they are, but there’s nothing we can do about it,” adds Warbler.

Everyone said their goal was to just get to where they needed to be.

“Just go with the flow, you know? It’s all you can do,” said Preston.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.