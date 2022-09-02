Birthday Club
9/2: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Hot start, wet middle and seasonable end to the holiday weekend
Still a sizzler in the works Saturday, with rain chances going up for Sunday and lingering a bit into Labor Day. Dan Smith has your holiday weekend forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Highs near 90F this afternoon will only get warmer for the first day of the holiday weekend, as humidity and rain chances build and peak Sunday. Scattered storms may affect some cookouts then, but Labor Day will be far from a washout -- isolated storms and more seasonable highs in the low-80s.

