9/2: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Highs near 90F this afternoon will only get warmer for the first day of the holiday weekend, as humidity and rain chances build and peak Sunday. Scattered storms may affect some cookouts then, but Labor Day will be far from a washout -- isolated storms and more seasonable highs in the low-80s.

