Hot to start the holiday weekend, a bit rainy to finish.
9/2: Derek's Friday AM Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TODAY: Very warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs in the upper 80s. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and bit muggy with lows in the upper 60s. SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot, highs around 90 during the afternoon. A stray shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely but they’ll be slow moving, so locally heavy downpours will be possible. EXTENDED: Isolated showers and storms possible on Labor Day with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s, and a stray shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out. Mostly sunny Wednesday and a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. More sun again Thursday and continuing the warming trend with highs well into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

