9/2: Derek’s Friday AM Forecast

TODAY: Very warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs in the upper 80s. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and bit muggy with lows in the upper 60s. SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot, highs around 90 during the afternoon. A stray shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely but they’ll be slow moving, so locally heavy downpours will be possible. EXTENDED: Isolated showers and storms possible on Labor Day with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s, and a stray shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out. Mostly sunny Wednesday and a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. More sun again Thursday and continuing the warming trend with highs well into the upper 80s.

