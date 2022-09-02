Battle of the Birdhouses returns to Nature’s Nursery for third year

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is recruiting all competitive and creative critter lovers to grab a hammer and nails to compete in the third Battle of the Birdhouses.

Nature’s Nursery says Battle of the Birdhouses gives local individuals, or teams, the opportunity to build the coolest birdhouse on the auction block. All birdhouses will be auctioned off online and the one that sells for the highest price will win $500 from Genoa Bank.

Each year, Nature’s Nursery admits over 3,700 sick, injured and orphaned native wild animals for care. Nature’s Nursery says as a non-profit, the organization loves to get creative with events like these that let the community get hands on and help out.

“Battle Of The Birdhouses was first launched in 2020 with over 25 birdhouses entered and over $3,500 raised for wildlife rehab,” said Allison Schroeder, Nature’s Nursery Executive Director. “It’s become one of our annual fundraisers that people really look forward to. It’s fun to see the creative birdhouses that people build and the ideas that they come up with.”

All birdhouses must be completed and dropped off at Genoa Bank, located on Conant Street in Maumee, by Oct. 3. Click here to register to build and to see the complete set of rules.

For more details on any aspects of the fundraiser, contact Allison Schroeder at aschroeder@natures-nursery.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.