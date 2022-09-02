Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Bedford Public Schools has a new crime fighting tool to catch drivers who pass stopped school buses

All 43 buses have cameras
By Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the new school year begins, law enforcement is reminding everyone that student safety includes the daily commute.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough and Prosecuting Attorney Michael Roehrig said guardians can take some comfort in knowing that students are nearly 70 times safer commuting by bus than a car, as buses are designed to be safer than passenger vehicles.

Not only are buses highly visible, but, they include numerous safety features such as flashing red lights and stop-sign arms − which are the stop-sign that extends from the left side of the bus when the red flashing lights are activated.

Every state, including Michigan, has stop-arm laws to protect children who are getting off and on a school bus. These laws make it illegal for drivers to pass a school bus while dropping off or picking up passengers, regardless of the direction of the approach.

Michigan law requires that a driver must bring their vehicle to a full stop no less than 20 feet −roughly one full car length − from a school bus and not proceed until the bus resumes motion or the stop-arm signals are no longer activated. However, this law does not apply to opposite-bound traffic on a fully divided highway.

While these warnings − such as the flashing red lights and stop arms − are only as good as the motorists’ compliance, city leaders said their goal is to reduce and ultimately eliminate stop-arm violations.

City leaders said too often foolish motorists ignore the signs and drive around a stopped school bus. To assist with better catching offenders, Michigan approved the usage of ‘stop arm cameras’ in October 2021. The video or photographic evidence obtained by the bus-mounted cameras can and will be used to create a rebuttable presumption that the registered owner of the vehicle was the driver at the time of the violation.

In accordance with Michigan’s law, the Bedford Public Schools have installed new stop arm cameras on the entire BPS Bus Fleet. District officials will collaborate with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Prosecutor to help ensure the safety of all students.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Coutcher was arrested after police say he hit Betty Shiffler in the head with a crowbar....
Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack
One person shot at the BP Gas Station on N. Reynolds and Hill Ave, Tuesday.
TPD: man shot multiple times at local gas station
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her Freshman year at Monroe High School.
Mother of a 14-year-old girl killed by touching downed electrical line shares final moments
Police say Andres Pecina is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole.
Toledo man accused of fatally strangling woman

Latest News

Some people took to the roads on Thursday afternoon to beat Friday’s traffic rush.
Traffic, gas prices top Labor Day travelers’ concerns
Sylvania native works on Artemis mission to the moon
Sylvania native works on Artemis mission to the moon
The Artemis 1 Space Launch System
‘I don’t have kids, I have Artemis’ Sylvania native contributes to Moon mission
Residents living nearby the vacant home on Navarre Avenue say the place isn't safe, and they...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant East Toledo home awaiting demolition