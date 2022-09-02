Bedford Public Schools has a new crime fighting tool to catch drivers who pass stopped school buses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the new school year begins, law enforcement is reminding everyone that student safety includes the daily commute.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough and Prosecuting Attorney Michael Roehrig said guardians can take some comfort in knowing that students are nearly 70 times safer commuting by bus than a car, as buses are designed to be safer than passenger vehicles.

Not only are buses highly visible, but, they include numerous safety features such as flashing red lights and stop-sign arms − which are the stop-sign that extends from the left side of the bus when the red flashing lights are activated.

Every state, including Michigan, has stop-arm laws to protect children who are getting off and on a school bus. These laws make it illegal for drivers to pass a school bus while dropping off or picking up passengers, regardless of the direction of the approach.

Michigan law requires that a driver must bring their vehicle to a full stop no less than 20 feet −roughly one full car length − from a school bus and not proceed until the bus resumes motion or the stop-arm signals are no longer activated. However, this law does not apply to opposite-bound traffic on a fully divided highway.

While these warnings − such as the flashing red lights and stop arms − are only as good as the motorists’ compliance, city leaders said their goal is to reduce and ultimately eliminate stop-arm violations.

City leaders said too often foolish motorists ignore the signs and drive around a stopped school bus. To assist with better catching offenders, Michigan approved the usage of ‘stop arm cameras’ in October 2021. The video or photographic evidence obtained by the bus-mounted cameras can and will be used to create a rebuttable presumption that the registered owner of the vehicle was the driver at the time of the violation.

In accordance with Michigan’s law, the Bedford Public Schools have installed new stop arm cameras on the entire BPS Bus Fleet. District officials will collaborate with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Prosecutor to help ensure the safety of all students.

