Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

BGSU announces scholarship for Monroe County, Mich. residents to pay in-state tuition

Bowling Green State University has announced a new scholarship specifically for students from...
Bowling Green State University has announced a new scholarship specifically for students from Monroe County, Michigan to attend the university at an in-state tuition price.
By Megan Finke
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University has announced a new scholarship specifically for students from Monroe County, Michigan to attend the university at an in-state tuition price.

Under the Monroe County, Michigan Scholarship, new transfer students from this county with a 3.0 GPA, 20 ACT or 1040 SAT are eligible for the scholarship upon application to BGSU.

The new scholarship is worth $7,988.40 and covers the non-resident fee. Once at BGSU, this scholarship is renewable.

“We are excited to welcome students from Michigan with this scholarship,” said Cecilia Castellano, vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Outcomes. “This is an incredible opportunity to expand access to a BGSU degree at in-state price for out-of-state residents from Monroe County.”

The deadline for first-year Monroe County freshman to apply is Jan 18, 2023, and transfer students may apply any time to be considered.

Interested students can apply immediately at BGSU.edu/admissions. BGSU has waived application fees for all prospective students, regardless of location, through Monday, Sept. 5.

To learn more about BGSU and to schedule a campus tour, visit BGSU.edu/visit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Coutcher was arrested after police say he hit Betty Shiffler in the head with a crowbar....
Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack
Negotiators were called in for a barricade situation
4 individuals, 2 juveniles arrested after barricade situation in Toledo
Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation
New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
A motor home went up in flames in the parking lot of the Citgo in Dundee, MI
Mother and two young children escape R.V. fire in Dundee, MI

Latest News

On Sept. 6 and Toledo and Lucas County will be certified as a welcoming designation at the One...
Toledo and Lucas County certified together as welcoming designation
Cherry St. Mission Ministries is going to host their Be the Bridge event on Sept. 8.
Cherry St. Mission Ministries hosts be the bridge event
Seneca County is state compliant for the second year in a row, with 100% essential standards...
Seneca County Jail is state compliant for second year in a row
Russell was arrested after getting into a fight at his own wedding in Sandusky.
Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari