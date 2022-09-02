BGSU announces scholarship for Monroe County, Mich. residents to pay in-state tuition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University has announced a new scholarship specifically for students from Monroe County, Michigan to attend the university at an in-state tuition price.

Under the Monroe County, Michigan Scholarship, new transfer students from this county with a 3.0 GPA, 20 ACT or 1040 SAT are eligible for the scholarship upon application to BGSU.

The new scholarship is worth $7,988.40 and covers the non-resident fee. Once at BGSU, this scholarship is renewable.

“We are excited to welcome students from Michigan with this scholarship,” said Cecilia Castellano, vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Outcomes. “This is an incredible opportunity to expand access to a BGSU degree at in-state price for out-of-state residents from Monroe County.”

The deadline for first-year Monroe County freshman to apply is Jan 18, 2023, and transfer students may apply any time to be considered.

Interested students can apply immediately at BGSU.edu/admissions. BGSU has waived application fees for all prospective students, regardless of location, through Monday, Sept. 5.

To learn more about BGSU and to schedule a campus tour, visit BGSU.edu/visit.

