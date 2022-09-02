Birthday Club
Cheers to the first summer at HEAVY Wheelhouse

There’s no better plan than a beer after a bike ride, at least when you’re out at Oak Openings.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s become a popular spot at a local Metropark this year. And as we’re rounding out the summer, managers at HEAVY wheelhouse say they’re excited to continue offering new beers and more into the fall and winter.

It’s been a few months since HEAVY Wheelhouse first opened to the public here at Oak Openings. In its time, it’s attracted all kinds of people of all ages. But there’s a particular group who’s drawn here.

Lukas Kummer, Chief Science Officer of HEAVY Wheelhouse, told 13abc, said inventory has been the brewery’s biggest issue.

“Right now, our main stumbling block is that we can’t make enough beer to keep people supplied.” The brewery opened this past spring, and Kummer said it’s been a constant flow of customers. “Before we started using this space as the HEAVY Brewing space and the coffee house, there were some people coming out here on off days, or in the mornings, and now it’s packed down here.”

Much of the crowd includes mountain bikers.

“Mountain biking and beer kind of going hand in hand,” Kummer explained. “It’s sort of a long tradition, craft beer and mountain biking, I don’t know where the cross-over actually happens, but I can tell you, I ride mountain bikes and I like beer. So, I can see it, I can’t tell you the reason for it.”

The beer, the atmosphere, and the uniqueness of a place like this in nature: are all the right components to pull people in.

In fact, the Metroparks is considered a part of the renaissance the Toledo area has been experiencing in recent years.

“Toledo is much cooler than our reputation would indicate,” Kummer said. “They don’t think of ‘this as a cool, awesome place to go, where you can be included, whatever you want to do out here’. It’s been super cool, witnessing that, and people coming together like that.”

Now, that temperatures are about to drop, it’s time to do what Metroparks Toledo and city businesses do best: adapt and make things even better.

Kummer said the plans for the fall and winter are big.

“The sun’s setting earlier, so more night rides. Maybe some Halloween activities, trick-or-treat, get some kids out here, maybe some costume contests, maybe some pumpkin carving,” Kummer said.

As for winter, Kummer added that there are plans to offer winter activities such as cross-country skiing.

“We’re getting some heated igloos out here too,” Kummer said.

However, it’s not just the cold season that leaders are looking forward to, but beyond that into the future. As of now, the focus now is to bring more kid-friendly fun to the space.

“This is an all-ages space. Just because there’s a brewery in here, that doesn’t make it not all ages. So, we’re looking at activating this space for family game nights, hot chocolate, and board games,” Kummer said.

In addition, leaders are considering expansion.

“We’re looking at adding a new brewhouse, and we’ve got some extra brewing help as well,” Kummer said. “So, we are primed to expand our production by five times in the next three to six months, and it’s going to allow us to have more of a variety of beer here.”

He told 13abc that the partnership will continue with Metroparks, with indoor mountain biking opportunities in the works.

Kummer said, “I think we’re nailing it right now in the summer, we want to keep nailing it throughout the year.”

You can find a calendar of fun events on the HEAVY Wheelhouse Facebook page.

