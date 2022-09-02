Cherry St. Mission Ministries hosts be the bridge event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry St. Mission Ministries is hosting its Be The Bridge event to lessen the gap between poverty and a life of sustainability on Sept. 8.

Be the Bridge is a fundraising event will take place under the Martin Luther King bridge, on 1 Maritime Plaza, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., that will support the work of the ministry and fees those who are hungry for a change.

There will be entertainment by local recording artist, Thaddeus Washington, and various food options. Some options to expect include Poco Piattia, Focaccia’s, Rick’s City Diner and Dollup Shop.

Purchase tickets here, or find more information on their Facebook page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.