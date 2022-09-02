Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Edison High School remembers fallen Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak with ceremony before kickoff

The Chargers will retire Maxton Soviak’s number 27 jersey during home opener
By Vic Gideon
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ohio (WOIO) - “Oh, it’s going to be emotional,” said Nick Wenzel, assistant principal and athletic director at Edison High School. “It’s going to be emotional for everybody.”

Emotional because the Edison Chargers will “Play to the Max” on Friday night for Maxton Soviak.

The 22-year-old Navy medic died in a suicide bombing last August while evacuating Americans and refugees at Kabul Airport; he was one of 13 U.S. servicemen killed.

“For us, planning this hasn’t been a sad moment,” said Wetzel. “I think we got the sad out last year with helping to be part of his viewing and the funeral all taking place at our facilities. Now it’s about honor. It’s about doing right by him.”

Soviak wore No. 27 for the Chargers, playing on both sides of the ball before graduating in 2017.

And now, he’s not only remembered as a military hero, but a great teammate, a hard-worker, and for his strip-sack to seal a 2016 regional playoff win for the Chargers.

“He played every down to the fullest and to benefit his teammates,” according to Wetzel. ‘”Here’s your opportunity to really make sure that Max’s legacy lives on and giving our opportunity, our chance to show our deep respect for him and that’s the focus right now.”

Soviak’s parents will receive his actual jersey in a shadowbox during a ceremony after the national anthem.

The Chargers are 1-1 and play Western Reserve on Friday in their first home game of the 2022 season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Coutcher was arrested after police say he hit Betty Shiffler in the head with a crowbar....
Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack
Negotiators were called in for a barricade situation
4 individuals, 2 juveniles arrested after barricade situation in Toledo
Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation
New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
A motor home went up in flames in the parking lot of the Citgo in Dundee, MI
Mother and two young children escape R.V. fire in Dundee, MI

Latest News

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 1
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Toledo Walleye goalie Billy Christopoulos. [PHOTO: Toledo Walleye]
Game-worn Walleye jerseys selling for $350 on Saturday
13abc Athlete of the Week Kevin Hornbeak
Whitmer football star discovers talent for throwing shotput
13abc Athlete of the Week - Whitmer's Kevin Hornbeak
13abc Athlete of the Week - Whitmer's Kevin Hornbeak