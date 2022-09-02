Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport has the largest year-over-year cargo increase of all American airports

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When it comes to cargo the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport has always thrived.

However, last year, the airport’s cargo business ascended to new heights, as it increased by more than 400 percent from 2020 to 2021. As a result, the airport registered the largest year-over-year increase in the country.

Toledo Express is now ranked in the top 100 of all the nation’s airports in cargo tonnage handled.

Joe Cappel, Vice President of Business Development for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority said the increase is monumental.

“We increased from 2020 when we handled about 33 million pounds to 192 million pounds in 2021. That represents the largest cargo increase of any airport in the country,” Cappel said.

Cargo is certainly king at Toledo Express as the growth adds up to a 438 percent increase.

“We have auto parts for manufacturing coming in, e-commerce, and a lot more cargo coming through here. With many of the supply chains backed up, more cargo is moving via air because it is the fastest and most reliable way to move products from one place to another,” Cappel said.

So why the huge increase? Cappel said the addition of Amazon.“ The company has two flights a day and that really boosted our numbers for 2021.”

Companies like National Flight Services, InterJet West, and Grand Aire also helped. Grand Aire’s cargo operation has increased 140 percent since 2020 in day-to-day operations. “Once you successfully handle cargo you build a reputation for being reliable and consistent and that paid off for Grand Aire,” Cappel said.

A recent study shows the airport helps support nearly 3,000 jobs and has an economic impact of more than half a billion dollars annually.

“About 91% of that $580 million in annual economic impact is based on businesses that do the manufacturing, the Ohio Air National Guard and cargo is a big part of that as well,” Cappel added that the growth is expected to continue into this year and beyond.

So is there room for expansion at the airport?

“We are 100 percent leased out at the airfield, so in order to grow, we would have to build more. We are excited about that prospect. We have a runway that can accommodate the largest cargo aircraft in the world. In addition to that, we have the infrastructure to get the cargo off the plane and loaded on a truck to where it needs to go quickly,” Cappel said.

