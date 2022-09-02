Federal judge releases detailed list of everything taken during Mar-a-Lago raid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday, a federal judge released a more detailed list of what was seized last month in a raid at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The list, marked as “Exhibit A,” shows that all total 33 boxes or stacks of files were seized as evidence.

For example, what’s marked as “Item #1- Documents from Office” lists “1 US Government Document with SERCRET Classification Markings,” and also contained “2 US Government Documents/Photographs without Classification Markings.”

Many of the boxes taken from either a storage room or Trump’s office contained dozens of articles from various media outlets.

The itemized list of “Item #2,″ a box or container taken from his office, says there were two documents that were marked as “CONFIDENTIAL,” 15 documents marked as “SECRET,” and seven documents marked “TOP SECRET.”

