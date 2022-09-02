Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Funding available for local major bridge projects

The Philo Bridge in Muskingum County has been replaced with funds from this project.
The Philo Bridge in Muskingum County has been replaced with funds from this project.(Provided by ODOT)
By Megan Finke
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is accepting applications for funding as part of the Local Major Bridge Program.

This provides federal funds to counties and municipalities for bridge replacement, rehabilitation and demolition projects.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that more locally-owned bridges would be eligible for funding as part of the program, in April.

Modified program requirements opened eligibility to 238 bridges, instead of 54. According to a press release from DeWine, the program will pay up to 95% of the construction and engineering costs for major bridge projects, with a cap of $20 million.

“Expanding the number of eligible bridges in this program gives more communities the opportunity to seek assistance with expensive repairs,” said Governor DeWine. “Ensuring that Ohio bridges are safe now and into the future is our goal, and this program helps accomplish that.”

ODOT has identified a list of bridges that meet the definition of a Local Major Bridge. To qualify for funding, bridges must also meet other specific criteria related to inspection history, load restriction and operation status.

There are seven bridges in Lucas County that are eligible for this funding and online applications are due by Oct. 1, and selected programs will be announced by Jan. 2023.

The selection process will take place through a criteria-based project to focus on eliminating deficiencies while keeping within a financial plan that utilizes existing resources.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Coutcher was arrested after police say he hit Betty Shiffler in the head with a crowbar....
Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack
Negotiators were called in for a barricade situation
4 individuals, 2 juveniles arrested after barricade situation in Toledo
Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation
New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
A motor home went up in flames in the parking lot of the Citgo in Dundee, MI
Mother and two young children escape R.V. fire in Dundee, MI

Latest News

Cherry St. Mission Ministries is going to host their Be the Bridge event on Sept. 8.
Cherry St. Mission Ministries hosts be the bridge event
Seneca County is state compliant for the second year in a row, with 100% essential standards...
Seneca County Jail is state compliant for second year in a row
Russell was arrested after getting into a fight at his own wedding in Sandusky.
Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari
The call for a fire on the 2500 block of N. Erie Street came in around 12 p.m.
Vacant house in Toledo catches fire for second time