Funding available for local major bridge projects

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is accepting applications for funding as part of the Local Major Bridge Program.

This provides federal funds to counties and municipalities for bridge replacement, rehabilitation and demolition projects.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that more locally-owned bridges would be eligible for funding as part of the program, in April.

Modified program requirements opened eligibility to 238 bridges, instead of 54. According to a press release from DeWine, the program will pay up to 95% of the construction and engineering costs for major bridge projects, with a cap of $20 million.

“Expanding the number of eligible bridges in this program gives more communities the opportunity to seek assistance with expensive repairs,” said Governor DeWine. “Ensuring that Ohio bridges are safe now and into the future is our goal, and this program helps accomplish that.”

ODOT has identified a list of bridges that meet the definition of a Local Major Bridge. To qualify for funding, bridges must also meet other specific criteria related to inspection history, load restriction and operation status.

There are seven bridges in Lucas County that are eligible for this funding and online applications are due by Oct. 1, and selected programs will be announced by Jan. 2023.

The selection process will take place through a criteria-based project to focus on eliminating deficiencies while keeping within a financial plan that utilizes existing resources.

