Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari

Russell was arrested after getting into a fight at his own wedding in Sandusky.
Russell was arrested after getting into a fight at his own wedding in Sandusky.(Erie County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A groom is facing a series of charges after police say he punched a guest at his wedding at an area resort over the weekend.

Tyler Russel, 30, is facing two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest charges after a fight broke out at his wedding at the Kalahari Convention Center in Sandusky on Saturday.

Police reports say Russel punched a guest in the face after speculation the victim “made some comments” toward the bride.

According the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, video footage from Kalahari shows a man approach the victim, grab him in the neck and push him against a nearby bar. That’s when a group of people pushed on each other and push the victim out of view of the camera. The police report goes on to say that when the group moves back into camera range, the groom punched the victim in the face.

A Sgt. with the Huron Police Department was working at Kalahari that night when the victim approached him and said he had been assaulted by approximately five people who were all “punching him hard.”

Kalahari’s security team told officers Russel was causing problems. When officials first saw him, police say he was trying to fight another person nearby. An officer approached him and told Russel to calm down, but the groom allegedly started to aggressively advance toward the official with his fist clenched. The official and a security guard restrained him and pulled him to the ground. The police report said Russel was highly intoxicated at the time. He was arrested shortly after.

