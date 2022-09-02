Birthday Club
Groups challenging Ohio heartbeat law pivot legal strategy

The Supreme Court of Ohio
The Supreme Court of Ohio
By Josh Croup
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Groups challenging Ohio’s heartbeat law in the state’s Supreme Court are asking the justices to dismiss their case.

Attorneys representing abortion clinics throughout the state asked the court to dismiss their challenge because the justices haven’t taken action on the case.

They filed their legal challenge with the court on June 29 and asked for an emergency stay of Ohio’s abortion law. The high court denied the request.

The lawyers told the court on Friday that they plan to challenge the constitutionality of the heartbeat law in the Ohio Court of Common Pleas.

“Relators request this immediate dismissal because, since the date of filing this action, they have been suffering irreparable harm which has increased to become intolerable,” they wrote in their court filing.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost criticized their legal challenge after the groups, including the ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood Federation of America, went to the Supreme Court in June.

“Races don’t start at the finish line, and lawsuits don’t start in the final court,” Yost said at the time. “Aside from filing the wrong action in the wrong court, they are wrong as well on Ohio law. Abortion is not in the Ohio Constitution.”

