Hittin’ the Town: Step into history at Auglaize Village

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is full of interesting historical sites and museums. Some of them are more well-known than others but there’s a real gem in Defiance County.

History is on full display at Auglaize Village and it was started more than fifty years ago. The village is a project of the Defiance County Historical Society and Tim Frederick is one of the volunteers who help make all this possible.

“The first 40 acres were donated and the additional 80 acres were purchased later on,” Frederick said.

The village is home to an incredible collection of historical buildings from around the region.

“We’ve got a school house, church, a post office, a doctor’s office and a train depot from the mid 1800s,” Frederick said.

And that’s just to name a few of the learning opportunities here. This is truly a place where kids can take a break from technology.

“They do put their phones down,” Frederick said. “Some will take pictures and ask questions down and we’re always glad to see that because they ask great questions.”

While history is the focus here, modern technology can help you tour the site. You can use your phone to learn details about some of the buildings like the Kinner Cabin.

The two story log cabin is one of many buildings full of stories dating back more than a century. There’s also a saw mill, natural history museum, fire and farm exhibits, a railroad system and a military museum.

This building started out as a CCC camp and then during WWII then switched to a Prisoner of War camp. There are also fruit and vegetable crops grown here.

As the story goes, some of these apple trees are connected to one of the most famous apple promoters of all time, Johnny Appleseed. He planted trees throughout Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

“We actually have some on site from trees he planted,” Frederick said.

As you can imagine, it’s a lot of work keeping up the extensive grounds.

“We have people help paint the buildings, mow the grass, repair the roofs and sidings,” Frederick said.

Auglaize Village is not open every day, but there are special events throughout the year -- everything from a settler’s encampment and an antique farm show and fiber show.

There’s also a Johnny Appleseed Festival and Hobo Supper. They’re always looking for volunteers.

“They can do anything from painting and construction to helping out with events , admissions or cooking,” Frederick said.

Frederick and the other volunteers here love sharing this place and all it’s history.

“I love history. It’s important to pass it on to the youth and help them learn, as well as the adults,” Fredrick said.

The Johnny Appleseed Festival is Oct. 1 through 2, followed by the Hobo Supper, on Oct. 15.

There are usually five to six events every year. To learn more about Auglaize Village and its events, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.