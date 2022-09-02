Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Indiana cop shot in head hangs on after life support removed

Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was shot earlier this month responding to a traffic stop.(Richmond Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop has been taken off life support but her department said she remained alive with vital signs that were stable.

Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton, 28, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.

The department said in a news release posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon that “at this time Officer Burton is still alive and surrounded by family.”

The decision was made Wednesday to remove Burton from life support. She was shot Aug. 10.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Coutcher was arrested after police say he hit Betty Shiffler in the head with a crowbar....
Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack
One person shot at the BP Gas Station on N. Reynolds and Hill Ave, Tuesday.
TPD: man shot multiple times at local gas station
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her Freshman year at Monroe High School.
Mother of a 14-year-old girl killed by touching downed electrical line shares final moments
Police say Andres Pecina is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole.
Toledo man accused of fatally strangling woman

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Biden at Independence Hall: Trump, allies threaten democracy
The school district has installed cameras on the outside of the buses to catch drivers who fail...
Bedford Public Schools has a new crime fighting tool to catch drivers who pass stopped school buses
Pres. Biden asks Americans to unite to defend democracy.
Biden: Defend American democracy