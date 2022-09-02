Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Police found her personal items but have not located her. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Memphis police are searching for a woman who they believe was abducted early Friday morning.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing around 4:30 a.m. Police found her personal items but have not located her.

Police said she was abducted on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis campus.

She is described as 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jogging top, purple and blue running shorts, and she had her hair in a bun.

Police released this photo of her, seen running:

A photo of Fletcher as she was out running
A photo of Fletcher as she was out running(Memphis Police Dept.)

The University of Memphis sent an alert to students saying a woman had been kidnapped at about 4:30 a.m. on Central Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 7 a.m. when Fletcher was reported missing.

Police say Fletcher frequently jogs in the area and was approached by an unknown person and forced into an SUV.

The suspect was in a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on Central Avenue.

Police say Fletcher’s phone and water bottle were found in front of a home on the street on which she was abducted. The phone was smashed.

Friends said the woman they know as “Liza” is an avid runner and a mother of two children. She is also a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, where she teaches junior kindergarten.

Anyone with information about Fletcher’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist Memphis police.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Coutcher was arrested after police say he hit Betty Shiffler in the head with a crowbar....
Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack
Negotiators were called in for a barricade situation
4 individuals, 2 juveniles arrested after barricade situation in Toledo
Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation
New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
A motor home went up in flames in the parking lot of the Citgo in Dundee, MI
Mother and two young children escape R.V. fire in Dundee, MI

Latest News

Cherry St. Mission Ministries is going to host their Be the Bridge event on Sept. 8.
Cherry St. Mission Ministries hosts be the bridge event
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy suffered continuous physical abuse before he died...
2-year-old boy suffered continuous physical abuse before he died
Seneca County is state compliant for the second year in a row, with 100% essential standards...
Seneca County Jail is state compliant for second year in a row
After a failure with one of the rocket's engines, NASA's Artemis I lunar rocket is once again...
NASA again prepares for Artemis launch