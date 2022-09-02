Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Last group of beagles taken from troubled breeding facility

WWSB-TV -Rescued beagle pups feel grass, sun for the first time
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Va. (AP) — The Humane Society of the United States says it has removed the last group of beagles from a troubled breeding facility in Virginia.

The facility in Cumberland planned to sell the dogs to animal testing labs. But it was cited by federal officials for violating the Animal Welfare Act.

The Humane Society says it took away the remaining 312 dogs on Thursday. Nearly 4,000 were removed. They’re being taken to shelters and other rescue sites that are finding them homes.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals initially investigated the facility.

PETA found dogs to be living in crowded and stressful conditions.

A federal judge approved a plan to remove them in July. Envigo RMS owns the facility and plans to close it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Coutcher was arrested after police say he hit Betty Shiffler in the head with a crowbar....
Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack
Negotiators were called in for a barricade situation
3 in custody after barricade situation in Toledo
Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation
New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
A motor home went up in flames in the parking lot of the Citgo in Dundee, MI
Mother and two young children escape R.V. fire in Dundee, MI

Latest News

A sign advertises jobs in this file photo. U.S. employers slowed hiring in August, adding...
Slower US job gain in August could aid Fed’s inflation fight
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast
Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, said a Saturday launch is likely for Artemis.
NASA administrator: Artemis launch team confident
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is focusing on teen driver safety.
Patrol focuses on teen driver safety
Ahead of the midterms, President Joe Biden and Rep. Kevin McCarthy are presenting their...
Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy