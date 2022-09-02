LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Sept. 2, 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps this week’s top local stories at 1:00 p.m. every Friday. Watch this week’s segment live.

Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig

Groups challenging Ohio heartbeat law pivot legal strategy

Wearing Olympic medal in court, boxer Oshae Jones defends herself against charge of resisting arrest

BODY CAM: Video shows TPD arresting Olympic boxer Oshae Jones, officer striking her

School district condemns racist homecoming invite

Toledo man accused of fatally strangling woman

Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack

Bedford Public Schools has a new crime fighting tool to catch drivers who pass stopped school buses

CDC: Nearly 100 sick in E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s lettuce

Mother of a 14-year-old girl killed by touching downed electrical line shares final moments

Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo

‘I don’t have kids, I have Artemis’ Sylvania native contributes to Moon mission

