Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Sept. 2, 2022

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps this week’s top local stories at 1:00 p.m. every Friday. Watch this week’s segment live.

Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig

Groups challenging Ohio heartbeat law pivot legal strategy

Wearing Olympic medal in court, boxer Oshae Jones defends herself against charge of resisting arrest

BODY CAM: Video shows TPD arresting Olympic boxer Oshae Jones, officer striking her

School district condemns racist homecoming invite

Toledo man accused of fatally strangling woman

Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack

Bedford Public Schools has a new crime fighting tool to catch drivers who pass stopped school buses

CDC: Nearly 100 sick in E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s lettuce

Mother of a 14-year-old girl killed by touching downed electrical line shares final moments

Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo

‘I don’t have kids, I have Artemis’ Sylvania native contributes to Moon mission

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Coutcher was arrested after police say he hit Betty Shiffler in the head with a crowbar....
Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack
Negotiators were called in for a barricade situation
3 in custody after barricade situation in Toledo
Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation
New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
A motor home went up in flames in the parking lot of the Citgo in Dundee, MI
Mother and two young children escape R.V. fire in Dundee, MI

Latest News

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is focusing on teen driver safety.
Patrol focuses on teen driver safety
9/2: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
9/2: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
13abc Week in Review: Sept. 2, 2022
Eleven Toledo-area Starbucks locations have been named the beneficiary of September’s Hunger...
Toledo-area Starbucks to hold food drive