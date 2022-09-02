LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Sept. 2, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps this week’s top local stories at 1:00 p.m. every Friday. Watch this week’s segment live.
Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig
Groups challenging Ohio heartbeat law pivot legal strategy
Wearing Olympic medal in court, boxer Oshae Jones defends herself against charge of resisting arrest
BODY CAM: Video shows TPD arresting Olympic boxer Oshae Jones, officer striking her
School district condemns racist homecoming invite
Toledo man accused of fatally strangling woman
Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack
Bedford Public Schools has a new crime fighting tool to catch drivers who pass stopped school buses
CDC: Nearly 100 sick in E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s lettuce
Mother of a 14-year-old girl killed by touching downed electrical line shares final moments
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
‘I don’t have kids, I have Artemis’ Sylvania native contributes to Moon mission
