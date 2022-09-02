Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two murder warrants have been issued by the Toledo Police Department in relation to the death of Catherine Craig, according to a TPD press release.

A warrant was issued for Daevon Higgs, 22, on Aug. 2. However, three days later, Higgs was found murdered in Ravine Park Village on Aug. 5, the press release said.

Two more warrants were issued on Aug. 31 for Steven Weaver, 22, and Demond Allen, 21.

Officers were dispatched to N. Detroit and Council for a shooting on July 31 at 1:30 a.m.

According to TPD, officers found Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported to Toledo Hospital where she later died.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office later released Craig’s autopsy report where the cause of death was said to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the manner of death was ruled a homicide

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestoppers.

