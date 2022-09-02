Birthday Club
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant East Toledo home awaiting demolition

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the corner of Navarre Avenue and Yondota sits an abandoned eyesore. that neighbors say they were told was going to be demolished long ago.

Yet, years later the property sits covered in vines and poison oak.

" It makes our area look even worse and we don’t want that, we’re trying to bring our neighborhood up and trying to make it look good,” said Albert Castaneda, who lives on the block. " We’ve been told actually that it was going to be knocked down and it hasn’t. I’ve been living here now for over four years, but nothing has been done. I just see this building continue to rot away it’s a danger to the neighborhood.”

Neighbors told 13abc they frequently see neighborhood kids going in and out of the property doing who knows what.

" The grass grows up really high, you can’t even walk down the sidewalk. It’s just a really bad place, the windows are broken out. It just brings bad people around the area more and it’s really bad,” said Castaneda.

" It’s sickening when you have company over and stuff like that and you go to hang out on your front porch and then you have that abandoned house across the street,” said neighbor Amy Keith.

The city of Toledo said the home has over 70 work orders. A group of mowers came out to maintain the property, but with the extensive overgrowth, they could only do so much. According to a representative, the lot is on the demolition list and should be down in the next few years

Residents of the area say they won’t be holding their breath.

Residents challenge the city by stating that if the home was in Ottawa Hills or Sylvania the issue would have been resolved.

”On the other side of the city it would’ve been taken care of a long time ago, it would’ve been done. Being on the east side of Toledo it’s not a top priority it’s not being done right away,” said Castaneda.

