Patrol focuses on teen driver safety

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Around 11% of drivers nationally are under the age of 24, furthermore, teen drivers have a higher rate of fatal crashes, mainly because of their lack of skills and experience, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In Ohio, teens drivers have been involved in 162,267 traffic crashes between 2020 and 2021 and an action on the part of the teen driver in which contributed to 67% of these crashes, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release.

Crashes where teen drivers were at fault resulted in 406 fatalities and 47,792 injuries during the same time frame, the release said.

“Any fatal crash is a tragedy, but even more so when a young person is involved, " said Governor Mike DeWine. “Every time our Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers interact with a young driver, they use it as an opportunity to stress the importance of safe driving habits, and they will put extra emphasis on this messaging throughout the month of September.”

The OSHP and Ohio Traffic Safety Office launched the Drive to Live education program to support young drivers. Last year, the program was launched, where is positively engages young drivers in conversations about good decision making.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Teach your Teen to Drive website offers parents and caregivers helpful tips and a framework for having discussions with their teen drivers about risky driving behaviors that can lead to fatal consequences.

“Poor decisions while driving can impact young drivers for the rest of their lives,” said Lieutenant Angel Burgos, Fremont Post commander. “That is why responsibility, awareness and safety are so important for our youngest drivers.”

The leading causes of teen driver crashes were following too close and failure to yield. Leading causes of fatal at fault youthful driver crashes included unsafe speed, failure to yield, driving off the roadway and driving left of center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.