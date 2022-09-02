Birthday Club
Road Closures for Labor Day parade

The City of Toledo announces road closures for the Labor Day Parade.
By Megan Finke
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the road closures for the Labor Day parade.

The road closures will begin at 7:30 a.m., on Labor Day, and the parade will step-off at 11:00 a.m. on Summit St. near Washington St. and Monroe St., and it will end at noon.

The following roads will be closed at 7:30 a.m. through the duration of the parade:

  • Adams St. from St Clair St. to Summit St.
  • Jackson St. from Huron St. to Summit St.
  • Jefferson Ave. from St Clair St. to Summit St.
  • Monroe St. from Huron St. to Summit St.
  • Ottawa St. from Broadway St. to Washington St.
  • St Clair St. from Lafayette St. to Monroe St.
  • St Clair St. from Adams St. to Jackson St.
  • Summit St. from Cherry St. to Clayton St.
  • Superior St. from Lafayette St. to Washington St.
  • Superior St. from Jackson St. to Orange St.
  • Washington St. from Ottawa St. to Superior St.

