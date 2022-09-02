Road Closures for Labor Day parade

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the road closures for the Labor Day parade.

The road closures will begin at 7:30 a.m., on Labor Day, and the parade will step-off at 11:00 a.m. on Summit St. near Washington St. and Monroe St., and it will end at noon.

The following roads will be closed at 7:30 a.m. through the duration of the parade:

Adams St. from St Clair St. to Summit St.

Jackson St. from Huron St. to Summit St.

Jefferson Ave. from St Clair St. to Summit St.

Monroe St. from Huron St. to Summit St.

Ottawa St. from Broadway St. to Washington St.

St Clair St. from Lafayette St. to Monroe St.

St Clair St. from Adams St. to Jackson St.

Summit St. from Cherry St. to Clayton St.

Superior St. from Lafayette St. to Washington St.

Superior St. from Jackson St. to Orange St.

Washington St. from Ottawa St. to Superior St.

