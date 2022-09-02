Road Closures for Labor Day parade
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the road closures for the Labor Day parade.
The road closures will begin at 7:30 a.m., on Labor Day, and the parade will step-off at 11:00 a.m. on Summit St. near Washington St. and Monroe St., and it will end at noon.
The following roads will be closed at 7:30 a.m. through the duration of the parade:
- Adams St. from St Clair St. to Summit St.
- Jackson St. from Huron St. to Summit St.
- Jefferson Ave. from St Clair St. to Summit St.
- Monroe St. from Huron St. to Summit St.
- Ottawa St. from Broadway St. to Washington St.
- St Clair St. from Lafayette St. to Monroe St.
- St Clair St. from Adams St. to Jackson St.
- Summit St. from Cherry St. to Clayton St.
- Superior St. from Lafayette St. to Washington St.
- Superior St. from Jackson St. to Orange St.
- Washington St. from Ottawa St. to Superior St.
