Seneca County Jail is state compliant for second year in a row

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Jail was inspected to assess compliance between Aug. 15 through 19.

The assessment was based on a group of standards selected from the Standards for Jails in Ohio promulgated by the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The standards that were focused on include reception & release, classification, security, housing, sanitation and environmental conditions, communication, visitation, medical & mental health services, food service, recreation & programming, inmate discipline, administrative segregation, grievance, staffing and staff training.

State inspectors received and reviewed requested materials from the jail, they toured selected areas and had discussions with various jail staff.

According to a report from Seneca County, the full service hail is in compliance with 177 standards, 53 of those being essential and the remaining 124 being important. They did not comply with two important standards.

The two standards not in compliance are two that are yearly issues due to the age of the facility. The first deals with double bunking in one of the units due to the dimension for double occupancy and not being enough space, the fix requires structural changes that are cost extensive.

The second standard is that there are not enough showers for the occupancy of another unit, the fix also requires structural changes and additional costs.

Seneca County Jail said both standards will continue to be looked at and will be addressed in the future if possible.

“I am extremely pleased that we are again compliant with the State of Ohio Jail Standards. Last year was a HUGE accomplishment to become State Jail Compliant and it is great to see that accomplishment again this year. It is a lot of work for the staff, and everyone pitches in to ensure that the standards are being met and complied with. It is an office goal, and my personal commitment to the community we serve, that we continue to maintain that level of compliancy as it is good for all involved, the staff gets pride in being State Compliant and knowing that what they are doing matters professionally, the community wins as it greatly lessens the liability issues that come with not being complaint and the inmates get a safer, cleaner better run, State Compliant facility,” Sheriff Fredrick W. Stevens said.

