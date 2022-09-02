A sinkhole keeps Bowsher High School off its home field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday night lights won’t be shining at Bowsher High School this week.

The football team will be on the road for Friday’s game, and perhaps a few more, as Toledo Public School leaders determine what’s causing a sinkhole in the middle of the team’s football field.

The strange-looking defender sits at the school’s 32-yard line. It’s not slowing any offenses, it’s actually keeping all players off the field.

District leaders said they discovered the sinkhole a few weeks ago and have yet to determine the cause.

“We have done various things to figure out what it is but at this point, we’re still looking into it,” said James Gant, TPS Deputy Superintendent.

Toledo Public Schools is working with its contractors and the city to figure out what exactly is happening underground. It’s not safe for use until its fixed.

“We want to make sure we keep our kids safe. We want to make sure we do it in a safe way. So we want to make sure that can happen when it can safely happen,” said Gant.

This is not the first turf issue since its installation in 2018.

“In the beginning when we built the field there was an issue that was similar to this. That’s why it really bothers us a little that this is going on now because we tried to attack it, we tried to address it [prior],” said Gant.

The stadium sits at the site of the old Bowsher High School and is below street level. Contractors and school officials will asses further this coming week. Which probably doesn’t bode well for next Friday’s scheduled home game.

“I think it’ll be difficult candidly. We’ll give some more information to the families but yeah it’ll be difficult to have that game next week,” said Gant.

